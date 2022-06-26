Boy, 4, killed in Humboldt Park fire, 3 other children in critical condition

A 4-year-old boy was killed, and three other children are in critical condition after a fire broke out in a Humboldt Park residence early Sunday.

The fire occurred at a residence in the 4000 block of West Potomac.

At about midnight, officers and firefighters responded to the residence and transported six people to local hospitals.

A 4-year-old boy was pronounced dead at St. Mary's Hospital for smoke inhalation.

A 5-year-old boy was transported to Lurie Children's in critical condition for smoke inhalation.

A 7-year-old boy was transported to Loyola in critical condition for smoke inhalation.

An 11-year-old boy was transported to Loyola in critical condition for smoke inhalation.

A 40-year-old woman was transported in good condition to West Suburban Hospital for smoke inhalation.

A 35-year-old man was transported in good condition to St. Mary's Hospital.

Chicago Police and Fire are investigating.

No further information was made available.