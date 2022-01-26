Little Village Arch receives landmark status from Chicago council

The Chicago City Council voted Wednesday to give landmark status to an arch that serves as the entry to the largest Mexican-American community in the Midwest.

The Little Village Arch welcomes visitors to 26th Street and is considered a symbol of the community.

Designed by Mexican-born architect Adrián Lozano, the arch was built in 1990 and was inspired by Colonial-era gateways built at Mexican religious sites, haciendas and walled towns.

The arch features a pair of dome-capped stucco towers with sidewalk passageways, a tile roof, a mechanical clock and a metal banner that reads, "Bienvenidos A Little Village."

According to a report from the Commission on Chicago Landmarks, the arch may be the only one of its type north of the Rio Grande River.

It's estimated that 77% of the Little Village population is of Mexican descent, according to the city.

The landmark designation will protect the arch from any significant alteration or demolition.