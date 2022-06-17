Little Village beating: Man charged with attempted murder

article

A man was charged with attempted murder after severely beating another man last December in the Little Village neighborhood.

Jesus Gaucin, 31, was arrested Thursday in the 2700 block of South California Avenue, police said.

Gaucin is accused of hitting a 41-year-old man with a metal object, causing severe injuries to his head, face and ribs on Dec. 23 in the 2400 block of South Lawndale Avenue, according to police.

He is due in court Friday.

No additional information was immediately available.