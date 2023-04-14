'We need this Walmart': Community fights to keep Little Village store open

Little Village residents discussed the closing of the Walmart in their community Friday afternoon.

Those who shop at the stores and use the pharmacies are not ready to give up the fight.

The Walmart in Little Village is one of four Walmarts set to close this weekend. But on Friday, community leaders called the company out for the reasons behind the closures.

Corporate leaders of Walmart say the locations in Little Village, Chatham, Kenwood and Lake View have not been profitable since the early 2000s.

But the community says that is not true. One resident said every time she is there, it is packed.

Though all four stores will close Sunday, workers are expected to be paid through August and can transfer to another store.