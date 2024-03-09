Little Village community rallies against uptick in violence

Members of the Little Village community are bringing attention to the recent spike in violence in the city.

This comes after several young people were killed in shootings last week.

Community members took part in a peace march at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in an effort to "stand up against gun violence" that is plaguing their neighborhood.

"We cannot allow the violence to put fear in our lives," organizers said in a statement.

Community members are also calling for city leaders to come up with a permanent safety plan ahead of the summer.

The march was organized by the Little Village Community Council, the Mothers and Families United for Justice Committee and other local community organizations.