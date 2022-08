A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg Thursday around 12:01 p.m. in Little Village.

The victim was standing outside in the 2800 block of S. Kostner when she heard shots and felt pain, police said.

She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with one gunshot wound to her right leg in stable condition. No one is in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.