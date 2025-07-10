Death investigation launched after 2 found dead inside car in Little Village

The Brief A man and woman were found dead inside a running car Wednesday night in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. The 70-year-old man, identified as Ruben Garza, and the 35-year-old woman were both pronounced dead at the scene. Police have launched a death investigation, and autopsy results are pending.



What we know:

Police said the 70-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were found around 9 p.m. inside a vehicle in the 3000 block of South Komensky Avenue,.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified as Ruben Garza by the Cook County medical examiner's office. Officials said he lived in the same block where he was found dead.

The woman's identity has not yet been released. Police have launched a death investigation into the incident.

Autopsy results are pending.