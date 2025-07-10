Death investigation launched after 2 found dead inside car in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man and woman were found dead inside a running car Wednesday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.
What we know:
Police said the 70-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were found around 9 p.m. inside a vehicle in the 3000 block of South Komensky Avenue,.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified as Ruben Garza by the Cook County medical examiner's office. Officials said he lived in the same block where he was found dead.
The woman's identity has not yet been released. Police have launched a death investigation into the incident.
Autopsy results are pending.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.