Little Village drive-by shooting leaves 18-year-old critically wounded

A man was critically wounded during a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. when someone in a vehicle started shooting in the 2500 block of South Francisco Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot in the chest and arm. He was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.