Little Village drive-by shooting: Teen hospitalized, four suspects on the run

A drive-by shooting in the Little Village neighborhood has left a teen critically wounded and four suspects at large.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of S. Lawndale Avenue.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was approached by four suspects in a vehicle. Chicago police said the suspects pulled a gun and fired shots at the teen, striking him in the back.

The teen was taken by ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in serious condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.