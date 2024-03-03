Man killed, teen injured in Little Village drive-by shooting: police

A drive-by shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood left a man dead and a teenage boy injured Saturday night.

Police say the victims were in a vehicle stopped at a stop sign in the 2500 block of South Trumbell Avenue at 11:54 p.m. when someone in a two-door white sedan fired shots in their direction.

A 22-year-old man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.