Alert issued after kidnapper abducts child in Little Village

The Brief A 10-year-old boy was kidnapped in the Little Village neighborhood but managed to escape when the suspect was distracted by a phone call. Police are searching for the suspect, described as a Black male in a black hoodie and pants, who fled the scene.



Police are searching for the suspect who kidnapped a 10-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood.

The kidnapping happened at 6 p.m. in front of a home in the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue.

Someone grabbed the 10-year-old from his front yard and put his arm around the victim's neck and mouth. The suspect forced the boy out of the yard and north of Springfield Avenue before turning east on 30th Street to Millard Avenue, police said.

The boy was able to break free when the suspect tried to make a phone call with a cellphone in a red case. The victim was able to run back to the area of his home where his father found him and called police.

The suspect was described as a Black male between 5'5" and 5'10" with a medium build and a black beard. He was wearing a black fabric mask, a black hoodie and black pants with rips on the legs. He may be wearing a gold ring with a diamond on his left hand.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.