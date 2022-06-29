Little Village residents demand release of full IG report in botched smokestack demolition

Chicago residents are demanding the full story about a demolition that sent a dusty cloud across Little Village.

In the spring of 2020, the city approved permits for Hilco to implode a smokestack at an old coal plant.

The implosion ended up covering the neighborhood with dust and debris.

Now, activists are calling for the full release of an inspector general's report on exactly what happened and the health risks they now face.

"This is a permanent damage to our community. A damage that could have been prevented, but was not done. We were ignored. We have a lot to do in terms of environmental and social responsibility, and we must reach the ultimate consequences and not allow this to happen ever again," an activist said.

The group is pushing for the names of the people involved in the botched demolition to be released.