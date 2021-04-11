Little Village residents rally on anniversary of smokestack demolition that coated area with dust

article

On Sunday, residents of Little Village continued to fight for environmental justice on the anniversary of the demolition of a smokestack that coated their homes with dust.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners used explosives to implode the 400 foot smokestack at 33rd and Pulaski last year. The demolition sent a cloud of dust over the neighborhood.

The company and its two contractors have settled a $370,000 state lawsuit over air pollution violations.

But on Sunday, rally organizers said the community is still being ignored. They said that Fernando Cantu, 78, died shortly after the demolition. Rally organizers said he had asthma and that the dust from the implosion may have aggravated his respiratory system.

