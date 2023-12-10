Little Village residents protest proposed migrant camp after removal of Brighton Park site

As a migrant tent camp is dismantled in Brighton Park, residents of Little Village are expressing their opposition to a similar facility proposed for their neighborhood.

A gathering took place on Sunday outside a vacant CVS store at 2700 South Pulaski, which is under consideration as a site for housing migrants.

Concerns about safety and the allocation of tax dollars were voiced by residents who attended the event. Many expressed apprehensions regarding the proposed facility, emphasizing a preference for utilizing resources to address the needs of local residents.

"People have been waiting years, let’s say for citizenship, and they don't get anything. Forty, fifty years they can't get no amnesty, but then these people come and they get everything. They're getting their rent paid, they're getting money, they're getting phones. What about the homeless people? What about the veterans? Exactly," said Raul Montes Jr., a community activist.

Residents are urging Mayor Brandon Johnson's office to provide greater transparency regarding the proposed migrant facility and its potential impact on the community.