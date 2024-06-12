Little Village shooting leaves 14-year-old critically wounded

A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

The teen was on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. when shots were fired in his direction in the 2700 block of South Komensky Avenue, police said.

The 14-year-old was shot several times throughout the body. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.