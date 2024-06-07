Man, 28, wounded in Little Village shooting

A man was shot in Little Village early Friday morning.

The 28-year-old was standing outside his residence in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street around 2 a.m., when someone approached the porch with a handgun and fired multiple times, according to police.

Police said the man suffered two gunshot wounds to his leg and was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital where he was listed to be in good condition.

No one has been placed in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

