Little Village shooting: 1 killed, another critically wounded

A man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

Officers found two men, 23 and 35, suffering from gunshot wounds around 8:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 31st Street, according to Chicago police.

The younger man had been shot several times throughout the body. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

The 35-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen. He was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene of the shooting. Police said the man who was killed may have traded shots with the gunman, who remains at-large.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.