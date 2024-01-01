Little Village shooting leaves 21-year-old seriously wounded

A man was shot and seriously wounded while in traffic Monday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was inside a car around 10:26 a.m. when a white Kia pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 3000 block of South Kildare Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot several times throughout the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.