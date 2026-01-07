Little Village vigil calls for accountability after woman killed in Minneapolis ICE shooting

The Brief Hundreds gathered in Little Village for a vigil honoring a 37-year-old woman killed during an encounter involving ICE agents in Minneapolis. Community leaders and faith groups called for an independent investigation, accountability, and transparency from DHS and ICE. Organizers say fear and uncertainty remain over future immigration enforcement under the current administration.



Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday evening in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood for a vigil honoring a 37-year-old woman killed during an encounter involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

What we know:

Earlier in the day, the Little Village Community Council joined community members and faith leaders to denounce the killing and discuss the broader impact of immigration enforcement on families.

The vigil, which began around 7:30 p.m., focused on remembering the woman’s life and calling for accountability from federal authorities.

Organizers are demanding a full, independent investigation into the killing, immediate accountability for officials involved and transparency from the Department of Homeland Security and ICE regarding use-of-force policies and operational conduct.

Community leaders say the gathering also reflected growing fear and uncertainty surrounding immigration enforcement and what the next several years could bring for immigrant families.

What's next:

Organizers say they plan to continue pressing for answers and are urging federal agencies to release more information about the incident.

Community leaders say additional meetings and actions may follow as calls for accountability continue.