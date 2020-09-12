Expand / Collapse search

Local entrepreneurs help small businesses impacted by looting, riots in Chicago

CHICAGO - Small businesses impacted by looting and riots from earlier this summer, got some much needed help on Friday.

A couple of local real estate entrepreneurs have made it their mission to raise awareness and funds to help those stores reopen.

On Friday, they delivered a check to the owners of Smart Move Furniture.

The pair have raised over $10,000 on GoFundMe.

THe money is being split across seven different businesses. 