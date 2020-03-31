Local families raise concerns over nursing home they believe is infected with COVID-19

Two local families are frustrated and concerned because their loved ones are in a nursing home that they believe has cases of coronavirus.

85-year-old Abraham’s son, Sam, says his father was brought to Manor Care in Palos Heights on March 9 for aftercare due to his battle with pneumonia.

"They called me on Sunday and said he had a high fever and didn't want to rule anything out,” Sam said.

Abraham was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

"My dad does in fact have coronavirus,” Sam said. “He's borderline. They are deciding if they want to put him in ICU."

The facility says they have two presumed positive COVID-19 cases, with one at their facility in Homewood and one in Palos Heights.

The CDC still needs to confirm the positive finding. They say the patients are no longer in their care, citing patient and employee safety as their top priorities.

A concerned daughter did not want to give her name or show her face because her father is still at the facility in Palos Heights.

“He's 67 and he's there because of a brain stroke,” she said.

She says the nursing home told her he'll get tested if he shows symptoms.

"They are telling us they're not going to get tested. They are the ones getting sick and actually dying from it,” she said.

