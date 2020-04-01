Local family grieving after 72-year-old woman dies due to COVID-19

In Chicago, the medical examiner is looking for more storage capacity, just in case. This the same day we are seeing the largest number of deaths reported in a single day.

"These deaths represent people's mothers and fathers and grandmothers and grandfathers and children,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Department of Public Health Director.

One of them, 72-year-old Verna Jackson. Her husband of 25 years spoke to us by phone Wednesday night.

“A lot of prayer, a lot of prayers and a lot of tears,” said Dale Jackson, Verna’s husband. “It took a lot out of me.”

Verna died last Friday from pneumonia and COVID-19.

Now, her 40-year-old son is in the hospital suffering from COVID-19 and on a ventilator, and his son is also sick.

“My grandson has tested, that's why he's on lockdown, I guess you could say,” said Dale.

Wednesday, there was a big increase in the number of deaths: 42.

The state's total is now at 141. One of those, a city worker.

“It is with a heavy heart I announce Chicago has lost one of its own city employees to COVID,” said Mayor Lightfoot.

It’s grim reality from the Cook County medical examiner. They already have a refrigerated trailer at their facility but there are reports they are looking for a warehouse with a capacity of up to 1,000 bodies.

The family of Verna Jackson wants the public to pay attention.

“Wake up, there's a calling out there and you have to listen to what's going on, these people are listening they don't care,” said Dale.

The state health director says based on research around the world, there is a one to three percent mortality rate with COVID-19.

Based on today's numbers in Illinois, we have a two percent mortality rate.