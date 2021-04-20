Local politicians react to Derek Chauvin verdict: 'This is NOT justice for George Floyd'

On a night many feared would turn into the kind of violent protests Chicago saw in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, it ended up being quiet in the city, as Illinois politicians voiced their support for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called it, "the only reasonable verdict."

"We felt a tidal wave of civic uprising following the murder of George Floyd and today, ladies and gentlemen, justice there was served," she told the audience at Tuesday night's Mayor's Medal of Honor event.

Lightfoot's reaction was a sentiment echoed by Governor JB Pritzker, who said in a statement, "No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice. Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial honored that truth...this verdict marks an important milestone on the journey to justice, but the fullest measure of progress is how we deliver accountability, safety and meaningful change."

Barack and Michelle Obama released a joint statement, agreeing more work needs to be done.

"Today, a jury in Minneapolis did the right thing," the Obamas said. "But if we're being honest with ourselves, true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial. True justice requires that we come to terms with the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day...we will need to follow through with the concrete reforms that will reduce and ultimately eliminate racial bias in our criminal justice system."

Congressman Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia stopped well short of calling the verdict "justice." In a fiery statement posted to twitter, Garcia wrote, "It took a 9 minute & 29 second video of a man being murdered, and 1 year of millions taking to the streets, to reach BASIC accountability. This is NOT justice for George Floyd, his family or our country! His death crushed us, opened our eyes, and enraged the world. There can and will be no justice for George Floyd. He should be alive!"