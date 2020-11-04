Local Democrats, Republicans react to 2020 election

There was a record number of votes and turnout across the country this election year, including in Illinois.



With the presidential race so close, local politicians have a lot to say.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said that she believes the election has been decided.

"Looks like Biden is ahead in Wisconsin and Michigan and Nevada as well. With those three states, I think it's done,” said Preckwinkle.

The Trump administration, however, isn’t ready to concede, regardless of what the polls show.

“This is a major fraud in our nation,” President Trump said in a news conference.

There has been no concrete proof of election or voter fraud thus far in the 2020 election.

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger pushed back at President Trump, after the president accused his opponent of trying to steal the election.

Even twitter gave a warning, saying Trump’s tweets could be misleading about the election outcome.

“. . . As a democracy, the most important thing we have is that belief that our vote will count. That is the only thing that keeps us all together. And if you start to undermine that, in the future potentially you have a real problem,” said Kinzinger.

With the president continuing to lob unproven allegations of fraud, one of his Cook County delegates worries it could spur the president’s base to dangerous action if Joe Biden ultimately wins.

“They're not going to take that, and there's going to be a lot of misinformation. And I think it could cause some, some rioting or protests, or something because the base is not going to listen to the media,” said Aaron Del Mar, a Trump delegate.

At the end of the day, local democrats say when the election is over, both parties must work together.

“Forty-three percent of Illinois citizens voted for Donald Trump which means the Democrats must learn to work with the Republicans,” said State Rep. La Shawn Ford.