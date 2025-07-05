Local priest accused of sexual abuse of a minor nearly 40 years ago

The Brief Father Curtis Lambert has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor at Sacred Heart Parish in Melrose Park. The alleged abuse occurred approximately 40 years ago. Lambert has served as an associate pastor, pastor and administrator at parishes throughout the Chicago area since 1974. Lambert denies the allegation.



A local priest has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago.

What we know:

Father Curtis Lambert has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor at Sacred Heart Parish in Melrose Park. The alleged abuse occurred approximately 40 years ago.

Father Curtis Lambert has served as an associate pastor, pastor and administrator at parishes throughout the Chicago area since 1974.

The Archdiocese of Chicago notified the local parishes of the allegations.

Lambert denies the allegation.

Lambert currently resides at St. Peter Damian Catholic Church in Bartlett, Ill. where he has been the administrator since 2021.

Parishes where Lamber served:

Pastor from July 2007-June 2018 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Parish in Prospect Heights

Associate pastor from May 1974-November 1976 at St. Basil Visitation Parish in Chicago

Associate pastor from April 1991-Sept. 1999 at St. Michael Parish in Chicago

Pastor from Sept. 1995-July 2007 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Chicago

Associate pastor from Nov. 1976-June 1983 at St. Bartholomew Parish in Chicago

Associate pastor from June 1983-Jan. 1991 at Sacred Heart and St. Eulalia Parish in Melrose Park

Administrator from Dec. 2017- June 128 at St. Thomas Becket Parish in Mt. Prospect

What's next:

The Archdiocese has instructed Lambert to remain out of ministry and refrain from attending school and parish activities.

The case is under investigation.