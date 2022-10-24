Local trial attorney says judge in Darrell Brooks case is 'walking a tightrope'

A local trial attorney is commending the judge in the Darrell Brooks case, for navigating a very difficult situation for the duration of the trial.

Brooks has exhibited erratic behavior throughout the trial, and at one point, the judge was criticized by the prosecution for not controlling him more.

However, Richard Kling at Chicago's Kent College of Law referred to her job in this trial as "walking a tightrope."

On one hand, she must honor his constitutional right to represent himself. On the other hand, she has to make sure the verdict won't be reversed on appeal — should Brooks try to argue in the future that his rights were violated.

He also explains why holding Brooks in contempt doesn't accomplish a lot with the kind of sentence he's facing.

"The client knows he's controlling the situation to an extent. She's going to hold him in contempt? So what. She's going to give him more time in the murder if he gets convicted? That's not going to do anything," said Kling.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday.

