Local WWII veteran recalls fighting in France, Japan

Midwestern native John Ullinskey was one of 160,000 servicemen who invaded the shores of France to fight Nazi Germany.

He was also at the last major battle of World War II, off the island of Okinawa.

Ullinskey was awarded for his service with an honor flight.

"You would think you were watching a 4th of July activity the way you saw all these blasts and explosions,” said Ullinskey. “But it was no 4th of July, it was the real McCoy."

John Ullinskey fought with the U.S. Navy in the two major battles of World War II. He was aboard the USS Arikara ATF 98 off the beaches of Normandy. And later in the Pacific, fighting in the battle of Okinawa.

"I don't think you were scared, you didn't have time to be scared,” said Ullinskey.

A few years ago, he was given the opportunity to take an honor flight with other World War II veterans.

"It's a day that you will never, never in your life forget,” he said.

The free flights are given to those who have served during wartime.

"We had 90 men on there and everybody, no one knew each other but by the time the day was over, you're mingling with everybody,” said Ullinskey. “It's just so heartwarming and each one would relay a certain highlight of their service."

When he was 19, Ullinskey volunteered to enlist. While off the shores of Normandy, he and a group of men secured a barge, loaded with ammunition that had drifted ashore. It took seven hours to do the job.

"If the Germans knew that barge was loaded with ammunition and it hit that barge that would have been like an atomic explosion,” said Ullinskey. “So that was our biggest feat that we did over there in Normandy."

While stationed at Navy Pier, Ullinskey met his wife, Loretta, of 59 and a half years.

"And the first place we went was the Aragon Ballroom to dance and I bought her a gardenia, cost me a buck, but I said, ‘I got to buy her a flower,’” said Ullinskey.

Loretta now rests near Ullinskey's home, in a mausoleum. And there are still flowers.

"I talk to her every day there and I put -- during the summer -- I put fresh flowers there all the time,” said Ullinskey.

From John, we learn what true love looks like and the face of a true hero.

"I never regret the fact that I was in the military,” said Ullinskey. “Because the military taught me two things: respect and responsibility, and that is something our world needs today."