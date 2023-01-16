Locals take interest in chicken coops as egg prices skyrocket

Egg prices have risen dramatically over the past year, thanks to the avian bird flu.

Now, local chicken groups say they are seeing more interested parties wanting to own coops.

Not everyone can own chickens in their backyard, but more and more municipalities are allowing them. You can even have a chicken coop in Chicago!

Now, due to prices at the grocery store, more and more people are curious about adding a small flock to their family.

Facebook groups promoting backyard coops are growing right now. This is while egg prices are way up — thanks to a wave of avian bird flu last year that wiped out 44 million birds.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In November, the cost of a dozen eggs was $3.59, compared to a year ago it was only $1.72.

However, is owning your own coop and a couple of chicks really financially going to pay off?

"Especially now with the prices of eggs, if you can get a coop that isn't super expensive and a run area, then it really will help offset your grocery cost," said Erin Blackburn, chicken owner.

So obviously the upfront cost is there. You can find a chicken coop for as little as $200, and others are thousands of dollars.

The chickens themselves are also not expensive, about the cost of two cartons of eggs from Costco.

A chick is about $7, and a hen is about $25.

If you are interested, Erin suggests finding a Facebook group like hers: Chicagoland Chicken Enthusiasts.