Controversy surrounds suburban school's art teacher hire

There is some controversy brewing in the suburbs over the new hire of an art teacher.

There were even reports of a threat at William J. Butler Elementary for Thursday’s first day of school. Lockport police responded to that threat by adding some extra security, but there were no issues.

Parents are upset by the hire of an art teacher who they say has posted some questionable things on social media, and they are telling us they don't understand how this person was hired.

At least one principal told parents that art was canceled for today's first day back, and the district is investigating the situation.

One anonymous parent described to FOX 32 the social media posts that may be connected to the new hire.

"Concerning posts and pictures that were posted and not something that I would want to expose my children to at a young age," they said. "I wouldn’t say they were all depicting violence, but they were referencing violence."

School District Superintendent Dr. Craig Schoppe released a statement, saying in part:

"While the district cannot speak on matters of personnel for individual employees, I do want parents to know that I have heard your concerns, understand the issues highlighted by the community, and am investigating the situation."

The superintendent goes on to say that safety and wellbeing of students and staff is of their biggest concern and all employees will be held to the same high standard of professionalism.

Parents are expecting to show up at a board meeting to voice their concerns next week.