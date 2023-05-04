Lockport man arrested after fleeing police in handcuffs following armed robbery

article

A Lockport man is accused of robbing a suburban 7-Eleven at knifepoint and fleeing from police while handcuffed.

Joseph Weber, 28, is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

At 4:14 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven store located at 1601 East Cass Street in Joliet for a report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they determined that a male suspect wearing a facemask entered the store with a knife and demanded money while threatening the clerk.

The suspect then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A description of the suspect was broadcasted to other officers and a short time later, officers observed a passenger in a vehicle near McDonough Street and South Chicago Street that matched the description of the suspect.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle in the 300 block of South Ottawa Street.

Officers then made contact with the male, who was identified as Weber.

While investigating, it was determined that Weber was the suspect in the armed robbery, and he was placed into custody.

Two other males in the vehicle were questioned, however, it was determined that they were uninvolved in the robbery, police said.

Weber was allegedly in possession of cash, a knife and a facemask when he was arrested.

While being placed in the back of a squad car, police said Weber ran from officers while still in handcuffs.

Officers caught up to Weber and he allegedly continued to resist officers by trying to kick and pull away from them.

Weber was transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing and then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.