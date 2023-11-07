Lockport School Board approves plan to resume in-person learning at former Lincoln-Way North High School

Lockport Township High School District 205 is taking decisive action to resume in-person learning for students and staff after a classroom ceiling collapsed last week.

On Tuesday, the Lockport Township High School District 205 Board of Education approved a resolution that would resume in-person learning for Central Campus students and staff members at the Lincoln-Way North High School property in Frankfort. The building was closed in 2016.

The board approved this resolution with the goal to resume in-person learning as soon as possible.

This decision comes after the entire plaster ceiling system in Room 310 at Central Campus collapsed on Nov. 1, officials said. No one sustained any injuries.

Out of an abundance of caution, school officials closed Central Campus to properly assess and inspect the damage.

Because of the closure, freshman students have been learning remotely.

With this new resolution, it is now up to the Lincoln Way and Lockport districts to work out the logistics of the plan.

There is no word on how long safety inspections and repairs at Lockport might take.