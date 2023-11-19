Logan Square armed robbery: 2 suspects pull guns on victim, demand his belongings

A 54-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Around 1 p.m., police say the male victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of W. Armitage Ave. when a blue sedan pulled up and two men exited the vehicle.

The two offenders approached the victim on foot, pulled out handguns and demanded the victim's property, police said. The victim handed over his belongings and the offenders got back into their vehicle and sped away.

No injuries were reported and nobody is in custody, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.