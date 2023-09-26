Logan Square crime: Man robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight

A man was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Logan Square Tuesday morning.

At about 11:35 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 2500 block of North Maplewood when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender exited the vehicle armed with a handgun and demanded the victim's property, police said.

The offender then took the property, re-entered the vehicle and fled southbound on Maplewood.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.