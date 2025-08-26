Logan Square fire displaces 12 people
CHICAGO - A dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out Monday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.
What we know:
The fire started around 10 p.m. at a residence in the 1700 block of North Artesian Avenue, according to Chicago police.
When crews arrived, a dozen people had already evacuated the building without injuries. Five of those who were displaced were children.
Chicago firefighters extinguished the blaze. The Red Cross is assisting the families.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.