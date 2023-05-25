Logan Square restaurants broken into and burglarized

Two restaurants were burglarized this week in the Logan Square neighborhood.

In both incidents, thieves broke out the window or front door of the businesses and stole items from within, according to Chicago police.

The burglaries happened between 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at two restaurants only one block apart: El Habanero and Casa Yari near 3200 West Fullerton Avenue.

Casa Yari was closed Wednesday in order for time to clean up.

No injuries were reported in either burglary.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.