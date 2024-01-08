Logan Square rollover crash leaves 2 women hospitalized: police

Two women were taken to area hospitals following a rollover crash in Logan Square Monday morning.

A 25-year-old woman was driving eastbound in the 2500 block of Logan Boulevard at approximately 2:12 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle and lost control.

The car rolled over and struck a utility pole. The driver was not injured, but she was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for observation.

A 26-year-old woman was transported to Stroger Hospital for neck and lower body pain.

Police did not provide any information about the other vehicle involved.

Area detectives are investigating the crash.