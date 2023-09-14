Expand / Collapse search

Logan Square sex assault: Man sought who entered victim's apartment and attacked her

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Logan Square
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a female in her apartment Wednesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The man, who is between 20 and 30 years old, entered the victim's apartment and sexually assaulted her around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Armitage and Mozart avenues, according to a CPD community alert. He then left the victim's apartment and walked northbound toward Armitage avenue.

The suspect is described as weighing roughly 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket with a black hood and black stripes on the left sleeve. He was also wearing black shorts and black Crocs sandals.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.