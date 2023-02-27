Logan Square shooting leaves man wounded

A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Sunday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was on the sidewalk just before 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Armitage Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the back, police said.

He was dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.