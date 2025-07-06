Chicago woman charged with stabbing 3 kids, 1 fatally, starting fire, police say

The Brief A 45-year-old woman was charged with allegedly stabbing multiple kids, one fatally, and setting a home on fire last week. Wendy Tolbert was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and arson. Jordan Wallace, 4, died after being stabbed and a 13-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy were both hospitalized with stab wounds.



A 45-year-old woman was charged with stabbing three children, killing a 4-year-old boy, and setting a home on fire in Logan Square last week.

Wendy Tolbert was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of aggravated arson, two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery to a child, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Wendy Tolbert (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

Police said Tolbert allegedly fatally stabbed the boy, identified as Jordan Wallace, in the chest last Friday.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

She also allegedly stabbed a 13-year-old girl multiple times in the face, chest, and back, and a 10-year-old boy in the right arm.

Tolbert also allegedly set the home in the 3600 block of W. Palmer Street on fire.

A 31-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man from nearby residences were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Three responding officers were also taken to nearby hospitals for smoke inhalation.

Police did not give a potential motive for the attacks.

What's next:

Tolbert was expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.