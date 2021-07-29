Lollapalooza begins: What to expect, rules to enter, vaccine requirements

Chicago has the most visitors we have seen in a long time, drawn here for the massive summer music festival Lollapalooza.

Grant Park is hosting the city’s biggest party since the start of the pandemic.

With full capacity crowds, 100,000 people a day will attend, delivering a big economic boost to local hotels and restaurants.

But with COVID-19 still circulating there are new rules for entry.

Festival-goers must have a printed copy of their vaccination card or a printed COVID-19 test from within the last three days.

That means anyone with a four-day pass to Lolla will have to test twice.

If you have not been vaccinated you must wear a mask.

Some Chicagoans are nervous about a super spreader event in the making, but city health officials say they feel COVID-19 precautions at the festival are adequate.

"To me it’s safe," Mason Kaniuk from Fishers, Indiana, said.

His brother Ethan, also here for the festival, is more worried about the heat.

"I brought a hydration pack under this backpack here, that’s allowed at the venue. I gotta stay hydrated because it’s gonna be hot today and tomorrow," Kaniuk said.

Festival-goers headed to Grant Park this weekend can enter Lollapalooza at Michigan Avenue and Ida B Wells Drive or Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

Organizers urge everyone to check the website for the updated bag policy and other rules.

"I am just having fun at the venue and experiencing new music and crowds of people finally, again, just having a good time", said Trevor Torres.