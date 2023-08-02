Lollapalooza concert-goers offer advice ahead of festival kickoff

On the eve of Day One of Lollapalooza, lines formed outside the box office near Michigan and Ida B. Wells Drive before it opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The box office process got good reviews from the concert-goers we spoke with.

"It was really easy. You just have to show your ID, show your confirmation numbers," said one fan.

"It's maybe like a 10-15 min wait at most," said another.

For any first-time Lolla-goers, we asked around for some key survival strategies to navigate the crowds and the heat.

"Buddy up, because if you disappear from somebody, the chance of you finding them is slim to none," said one veteran concert-goer.

"Drink water!" said several others. "Stay hydrated. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! Have a meeting place for your group."

"[Watch out for] ticket scammers," warned one veteran fan. "They sit outside, say 'tickets are for sale.' It looks real. It even has the hard plastic thing that makes it look like it could scan. And then when you go to tap it they say, 'this ticket's fake.'"

"Pace your drinking," said one Lollapalooza sage. "Don't drink too much at the beginning!"

The box office opens at 10 a.m. each morning through Sunday.

OEMC is also urging a public safety mindset, urging concert-goers to report any suspicious activity, especially in large gatherings. You're asked to notify onsite security or call 911.