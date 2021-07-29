Lollapalooza concert-goers need vaccine card or negative COVID test to get in

Thousands upon thousands of people packed Grant Park Thursday for the first day of Lollapalooza.

However, it has not been without its hiccups, because of many new COVID-19 rules.

Lollapalooza is in full effect. But before you are granted entry, there is a very strict screening process in place.

There are three checkpoints before you can make it onto the festival grounds. Guests must be fully vaccinated or be able to present proof of a negative COVID test result. If you do not have your physical vaccination card on hand, you are able to show a photo of your vaccination record.

There are two same day PCR testing sites setup near Lollapalooza. One is located at 432 E. Grand and a second at 1921 S. Michigan. Appointments must be made online.

