Lollapalooza: Street, sidewalk closures in effect near Grant Park

Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park Thursday through Sunday and a bunch of street and sidewalk closures are now in effect in and around Grant Park.

Expect to see OEMC traffic control aides downtown for the next week or so to try to help the flow of traffic around Grant Park — not just during the four-day music fest, but during set-up and tear-down when drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Here are the closures you should be aware of between now and Monday, Aug. 7.

Columbus Drive between Roosevelt and Monroe

Balbo Drive between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Columbus

Jackson between Lake Shore Drive and Columbus

Congress Parkway between Michigan and Columbus

All the streets and sidewalks in and around Grant Park will be open next Monday except for Balbo Drive, which will remain closed between Columbus and Lake Shore Drive for the next two weeks.