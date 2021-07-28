Lollapalooza's triumphant return to Grant Park: Here's what you need to know

Lollapalooza is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to Grant Park starting Thursday.

The four-day fest will have more than 170 performers on eight stages, but before you can start singing along with your favorite band, there are some things you need to know before you show up.

You can enter Grant Park at the main entrance at Michigan Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive, or at the north entrance at Columbus and Monroe Street.

You must bring a printed copy of your Vaccine Card, Vaccine Record or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of attending. If you do not have this documentation, Lollapalooza organizers say you will be turned away.

If you are unvaccinated, you are to wear a mask throughout your entire time on site.

You will also need to bring your festival wristband and check Lollapalooza's updated bag policy. All bags will be searched before you can get in.

It is an exciting time for many, but radio host Lauren O'Neil says we need to celebrate safely.

"The fact that Lollapalooza is back, and we have this opportunity to get back together – not only to come back together and watch incredible bands, but it's that whole festival experience, that community that is Lollapalooza that's been in Chicago forever," said O'Neil.

Even if you are not attending the festival, you could still be impacted by the traffic and road closures near Grant Park.