Suburban man had open bottle of tequila in car when he crashed during 100 mph chase: prosecutors

article

Bond has been set for a Lombard man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase this week.

Jameel Hall Smith, 26, is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, three counts of misdemeanor DUI and eight misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including reckless driving and possession of open alcohol by a driver.

At about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Carol Stream police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding and had no front headlight.

When officers activated their emergency lights, the vehicle, later determined to be driven by Hall Smith, allegedly accelerated away from officers.

Hall Smith then allegedly continued to flee officers and weaved in and out of traffic, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph along Geneva Road and North Avenue.

Prosecutors say that Hall Smith entered Interstate 355 and continued to flee, reaching speeds in excess of 110 mph before crashing into the center median, causing the car to hit a semi-truck and lose a front tire.

Hall Smith allegedly continued to drive on his front axle for about two miles before exiting the car and fleeing on foot.

He was taken into custody at that time following a brief foot pursuit.

Authorities allegedly smelled alcohol on Hall Smith's breath and found an open bottle of tequila in his car.

"The allegations that while under the influence of alcohol, Mr. Hall Smith led officers on a 110-mph high-speed chase are beyond disturbing," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "I can’t be more clear - anyone who attempts to flee from police will be caught and will only find themselves facing more serious charges. Thankfully, no innocent motorists or pedestrians were injured or worse as a result of Mr. Hall Smith’s alleged actions."

A judge set Hall Smith's bond at $500,000 for this incident. The judge set an additional bond of $250,0000 for allegations that Hall Smith failed to appear in court in June on retail theft charges.

His next court appearance is scheduled for October 6.