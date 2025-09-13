Lombard man denied pre-trial release after attacking DuPage deputies, sending three to hospital

The Brief Avinash Panjwani, 27, of Lombard, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery and resisting a police officer after allegedly attacking DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies at the courthouse Friday. Prosecutors say Panjwani punched, kneed, spit on, and attempted to gouge the eyes of deputies, sending three officers to the hospital. Denied pre-trial release, Panjwani remains in custody at the DuPage County Jail and is due back in court on Oct. 6.



A Lombard man has been denied pre-trial release after allegedly battering DuPage County Sheriff's deputies, sending three to the hospital yesterday morning, according to the State's Attorney.

What we know:

Avinash Panjwani, 27, appeared in court Saturday with five counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and two counts of resisting a police officer causing injury.

On Friday, Panjwani was at the DuPage County Courthouse attending a previously scheduled court date. When the court ordered him to report to probation to complete a drug test and then return, Panjwani made shadow-boxing movements at the courtroom deputy. He then left the courtroom and shoulder-checked another courtroom deputy on his way out. After returning to the courtroom, Panjwani left without permission.

A DuPage County deputy found him on the second floor at the top of an escalator and told him he was not allowed to leave. As the deputy reached out to Panjwani, Panjwani allegedly punched the deputy in the face twice, knocking him backward onto the escalator. The Panjwani got on top of the deputy and forcefully pushed his thumbs into his eyes.

Avinash Panjwani, 27

Other deputies stepped in and removed Panjwani from the deputy and attempted to cuff him, but Panjwani attempted to bite one of the deputies and pushed him back, injuring him on the escalator. Panjwani also kneed another deputy in the face and spit twice on another officer. Panjwani was eventually taken into custody and transported to the DuPage County Jail.

Three officers were transported to a hospital for medical attention.

What they're saying:

"The alleged battery of our deputies is not just a direct attack on the men and woman who have taken an oath to protect us, but an assault on the rule of law," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "My office has no tolerance whatsoever for this type of violence, aimed squarely at law enforcement, as alleged in this case. We all wish the injured deputies a speedy and full recovery and I thank them for their dedication to their profession and the citizens of DuPage County."

What's next:

Panjwani’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 6.