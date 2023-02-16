Lombard man sexually assaulted, video-recorded physically disabled man: prosecutors

article

A Lombard man is accused of sexually assaulting a physically disabled man in his care last month.

Salvador Buenconsejo, 64, is charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a person with a physical disability and one count of unauthorized video recording.

On Jan. 29, Buenconsejo, while working as a home caretaker, allegedly sexually assaulted a man who was in his care. The man has multiple sclerosis and requires an electric wheelchair for mobility at all times, prosecutors said.

Additionally, on Jan. 5, Buenconsejo allegedly video-recorded the victim's genitals without the victim's knowledge.

A family member of the victim became suspicious of Buenconsejo's behavior and told authorities.

On Monday, a judge issued a $300,000 arrest warrant for Buenconsejo.

He was taken into custody that evening.

"The allegations levied against Mr. Buenconsejo are, in a word, unconscionable," Berlin said. "Persons with disabilities rely on others for their day-to-day living. They literally entrust their caregivers with their lives. It is alleged that Mr. Buenconsejo betrayed the trust placed in him in the most vile manner conceivable."

He will remain in custody without bond pending a hearing on Feb. 28.