Lombard police: 1 in custody, another at large after allegedly committing armed robbery, crashing vehicle

One person is in custody and another is at large after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a western Chicago suburb Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lombard police, their department, along with several other agencies, were pursuing individuals who were suspected of committing an armed robbery in a neighboring jurisdiction.

The suspect vehicle was seen traveling eastbound on St. Charles Road and eventually crashed near Westmore-Meyers Road.

One suspect was taken into custody at that time. At least one other suspect ran from the vehicle, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black male with dreads. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The suspect was last seen in the area of Western and St. Charles Road.

A police helicopter, K-9 units and a drone have been deployed in search of the suspect, but as of 7 p.m., the suspect has not been located.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 immediately.