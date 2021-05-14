Expand / Collapse search

Long Grove's chocolate festival bite-sized due to pandemic

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lake County
A sweet festival focused on all things chocolate will open Friday in the north suburbs.

Long Grove's Chocolate Festival, held at Brothers' Field, will be bite-sized this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Long Grove says the festival is a little smaller, but there will still be plenty of sweets, and live music.

The festival will feature demonstrations on how to make chocolate treats, chocolate-tasting classes, and presentations by professional chocolatiers.

It will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are required for entry and Chocolate Expo Sessions require and additional fee and ticket.

For more information on the event including tickets, visit their website.