Long Grove's chocolate festival bite-sized due to pandemic

A sweet festival focused on all things chocolate will open Friday in the north suburbs.

Long Grove's Chocolate Festival, held at Brothers' Field, will be bite-sized this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Long Grove says the festival is a little smaller, but there will still be plenty of sweets, and live music.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The festival will feature demonstrations on how to make chocolate treats, chocolate-tasting classes, and presentations by professional chocolatiers.

It will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are required for entry and Chocolate Expo Sessions require and additional fee and ticket.

Advertisement

For more information on the event including tickets, visit their website.