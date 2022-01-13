Longtime Chicago staple Gullivers Pizza & Pub to close this weekend

Another legendary Chicago eatery is closing its doors.

After 56 years in business, Gulliver’s Pizza and Pub in the West Ridge neighborhood will serve their final pan pizza after Sunday night.

Gulliver's, located at 2727 W. Howard St., has been for sale since at least 2019.

Besides the pizza, Gulliver’s is known for its popular patio, statues and an eclectic interior featuring antiques and stained-glass lamps.

Gulliver’s will be open on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

